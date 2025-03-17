Eli Sharabi, a recently released hostage , will address the United Nations Security Council later this week to recount the harrowing details of his months in captivity under Hamas, according to a report in Ynet on Sunday.

Sharabi will be the special guest of the US delegation to the UN, alongside Israel's envoy Danny Danon.

"After everyone in Israel was shocked to hear his account of the time in captivity, I have no doubt that the ambassadors in the Security Council will be unable to continue to turn a blind eye to the reality and refuse to work for our hostages. We will not be silenced until they are all home," Danon stated.

Sharabi was kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri during the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023. His wife and two daughters were murdered during the attack, a fact that Eli was unaware of until his release from captivity. One of Eli’s brothers, Yossi, who was also kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri, was murdered while in captivity.

Earlier this month, Sharabi visited Washington and met with US President Donald Trump, who had invited him and other former hostages to the White House.

Trump invited Sharabi and the other hostages after he watched Sharabi's interview on Israel's Channel 12, in which he described the unimaginable horrors he faced while in Hamas captivity.