The National Security Council (NSC) announced Sunday afternoon that it is raising the travel threat level for Thailand to level 2.

On November 12, 2024, the National Security Council called on Israelis currently in Thailand to increase their awareness and pay attention to updates from the NSC due to an emerging potential threat to Israelis in the country.

Roughly two weeks later, in light of the continued threats, the NSC raised the travel threat level to level 2 and is recommending that Israelies exercise increased caution. While the threat has not worsened, the NSC is publicly updating its recommendations for Israelis visiting the country

The following are the NSC's recommendations for those staying in Thailand:

1. Avoid attending large events identified with Israel, especially those publicized in advance, as well as places of entertainment and leisure identified with Israel.

2. Inform local security forces if you have experienced or witnessed hostile activity towards Israelis/Jews.

3. Conceal anything that could identify you as Israeli/Jewish.

4. Avoid updating your location and travel plans on social media.

5. Avoid discussing military service/reserve duty, discussing the security situation in Israel and posting related content on social media.

These guidelines are valid for the entire country and not any specific regions. To be clear, this change does not affect the existing high threat level for travel to Thailand's southern areas (Level 4).