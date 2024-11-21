Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich will announce tonight (Thursday) at the cabinet meeting that he is seriously considering not transferring any of the tax revenues that Israel collects for the Palestinian Authority next month in response to the ICC warrants against Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant.

This is a significant step that could prove a severe blow to the Palestinian Authority's economy.

In June of last year, the Cabinet approved his proposed measures of retaliation against the Palestinian Authority in response to its activities against Israel in the international institutions.

The measures approved include the revocation of permits and VIP arrangements for senior PA officials, restrictions on movement and preventing exit from the country of senior PA officials, enforcement of incitement offenses, expulsion of senior officials and other measures relating to enforcement in Area B heritage sites and environmental hazards.

The enforcement measures are being advanced but the measures against the PA's top brass have not been implemented and have been effectively stopped by the system. Now Minister Smotrich demands that they be put into effect.