During a pilot course graduation ceremony this evening (Thursday), Defense Minister Israel Katz sent a message to the Iranian regime, warning that Israel could strike again even harder than before if Iran resumes its destructive behavior.

"The graduation ceremony here is a direct message to dictator Khamenei and the group of ayatollahs in Iran: Israel's long arm will reach you in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and any place from which you try to threaten and harm Israel," he said.

"There is no place where you can hide. If we need to return, we will, and with even greater force," Katz emphasized.

President Isaac Herzog stated at the graduation ceremony, "The power of the Israeli Air Force, which has been proven beyond any doubt, should lay the foundation for changing the reality in the region, a foundation for a better future for us and for our neighbors in the Middle East."

He also addressed the controversies surrounding the Air Force during the debates on judicial reform and the threats of refusal before the war. "I truly wish and hope—there will be those who will have the wisdom to apologize for the offensive and unnecessary criticism that was made in the heat of the public debate that preceded the war. Because in this time, and in the face of the enormous challenges, we must understand and internalize the necessity of standing together—decisively and cohesively—against any foe and enemy."