Next Thursday, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi plans to submit a proposal to Minister of Defense Israel Katz to appoint a new commander for the IDF's Ground Forces. It is likely to be Brigadier General Nadav Lotan. There is also an urgent need for new leaders in the Northern and Southern Commands.

Some, however, have been questioning his legitimacy to appoint senior officers following the October 7th massacre. Minister of Defense Israel Katz now needs consider whether it is time to demand that Halevi refrain from further appointments, at least until a decision is made regarding his personal future in the IDF.

There has recently been significant public pressure for the appointment of Brigadier General Ofer Winter and Major General Yaniv Assor, who until recently head of the Personnel Directorate and previously commanded the Bashan Division, Golani Brigade, Hiram Formation, and Egoz Unit, to a senior command position.

Katz, who faces a period of significantly reduced public trust in Israel's security forces, may choose to demand the appointment of both men and similarly popular generals in an attempt to restore long-term trust and public support for the IDF.