The war against Hezbollah has led to a recent rise in the number of IDF reservists who were killed, particularly in Southern Lebanon. Shomrei Yisroel has a list of a staggering 84 widows whose husbands were killed in battle. Each of them shared that they still have nightmares of the knock on the door informing them that they would never see their husbands again.

These women need support from the public after losing their husbands for the sake of the country. Dafna (name changed), a woman who lost her husband of 10 years shared, “My husband was in his 30s, in the prime of his life. We dreamt of a future together like every couple. We planned to raise more kids and move to a leafy moshav and grow old together. With one bullet, all those dreams are gone.”

Funds are being raised via Shomrei Yisroel to give each widow $10,000 to pay for whatever she needs - food, bills, and household expenses.

“We can never give them their husbands back, but giving them financial support will go such a long way. It’s not just the funds, it’s the fact that hundreds of people genuinely care about their loss, and appreciate their unfathomable sacrifice for our country’s safety. This is our chance to give back.”

$840,000 is needed to reach the goal of supporting every mourning woman. Readers can donate towards a widow's fund by visiting the fund page here.

