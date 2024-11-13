Nefesh B’Nefesh has opened a new Center in Tel Aviv, a groundbreaking expansion that will serve as a dynamic space to house its vast programming and activities, as it continues to work to enhance its core mission of Aliyah and to address multiple national needs of the State of Israel. As such, the new Tel Aviv Center will house expanded programming for Olim, employment and professional growth opportunities, a holistic Lone Soldier center that will serve thousands of men and women from around the globe, mental health care for Lone Soldiers and the Olim community, as well as an extensive Zionist educational track.

Situated in the iconic Azrieli Tower, the Center is designed as a vibrant, central space for community-building, programming, and comprehensive support.

The large Tel Aviv Center will be divided into two wings in order to address the unique needs of each community. One wing, in partnership and sponsorship with JNF-USA, will focus on Aliyah integration, providing essential resources such as employment guidance, community events, educational resources, integration tools, bureaucratic navigation, and social programming to support Olim in their journey to becoming fully integrated members of Israeli society. This wing will also have the capacity for hosting large events.

The second wing, devoted to the FIDF (Friends of Israel Defense Forces) – Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program, will provide comprehensive support for the 3,500 Lone Soldiers from over 70 countries who are part of the international program, which operates in full coordination with the IDF and the Ministry of Defense. This wing will offer a full spectrum of resources prior, during, and post the mandatory army service. Additionally, in response to recent challenges, the new Center will include a resilience center, developed in partnership with Sheba Medical Center and the FIDF, designed to offer mental health support for Lone Soldier Olim and their families.

“Our new Tel Aviv Center will help us fulfill our deep commitment to assisting the vast Olim-community continue to develop meaningful and fulfilling lives in Israel,” said Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “The new Center will complement Nefesh B’Nefesh’s Jerusalem Aliyah Campus, helping us extend the organization’s robust resources and further expand our four core operating areas, which include Aliyah, National

Service, National Development, and Education. It will also help us address the mental health issues caused by the war. We are indebted to our partners, specifically JNF-USA, FIDF and the Marcus Foundation for helping make this significant facility a reality.”

With this new location, Nefesh B’Nefesh aims to redefine the everyday experience for Olim, Lone Soldiers, as well as the local Israeli community, providing them with a welcoming and professional environment where they can connect, grow, and navigate their new lives in Israel.

The establishment of the Tel Aviv Center has been made possible through the generous support of the Jewish National Fund-USA, Friends of Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) and The Marcus Foundation, whose partnerships have empowered the organization to expand its mission across Tel Aviv and create a powerful support system for Israel’s new immigrants and Lone Soldiers.