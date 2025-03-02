Nefesh B’Nefesh and the Friends of the IDF (FIDF), in partnership with Sheba Medical Center, proudly announced the launch of the Lone Soldiers Program (LSP) Resilience Center. The new initiative offers specialized therapeutic services and emotional support tailored to the unique needs of Lone Soldier Olim.

Every year, approximately 3,500 Lone Soldiers serve in the IDF after making Aliyah, leaving behind family and friends to protect the State of Israel, as part of the FIDF - Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program.

Since October 7, during the ‘Iron Swords War’, hundreds of former Lone Soldiers were called back to reserve duty. Many who had returned to their home countries flew back to Israel on the first available flights to join the war effort. Recognizing their extraordinary commitment, the Resilience Center was established to provide these heroes with the care they deserve.

Located in the newly expanded Nefesh B’Nefesh offices in Tel Aviv, the Resilience Center provides accessible, professional mental health care through both in-person and remote services. Therapy sessions are available at the Tel Aviv Center, in clinics across Israel, and additionally in the United States. The center’s services are being offered free of charge to all international Lone Soldiers residing in Israel, as well as reservists from abroad who served during the ‘Iron Swords War’ and have since returned to the United States.

"For the thousands of Lone Soldiers who admirably serve in the Israel Defense Forces without the support of their families to lean on, these selfless soldiers deserve the support and care to thrive thereafter,” said Steven Weil, CEO of FIDF. “Our goal for the Lone Soldier Program Resilience Center is to proactively provide early detection and mental health treatment with top-tier therapists, so that they can become productive citizens, spouses and parents following their service."

“Transitioning from the demands of military service to civilian life can be a complex and emotional journey,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “The Resilience Center will offer specialized care in a compassionate and supportive environment, helping Lone Soldiers process their experiences, regain strength, and achieve balance. Their courage and dedication have safeguarded our collective future, and it is now our privilege to stand by them as they build theirs.”

Professor Amitai Ziv, the Director of the Rehabilitation Hospital at Sheba Medical Center added, "Sheba Medical Center is leading the national effort to treat mental health trauma across Israel. Within this realm, we recognize and tend to the various needs of different communities and provide them with holistic treatments that will enable them to return to a normal daily lifestyle, including our heroic soldiers. We are proud to join with our esteemed partners at Nefesh B'Nefesh and FIDF that will promise Lone Soldiers personalized, professional treatments that they so truly deserve, after making Aliyah and fighting with honor and valor for the State of Israel."