In a powerful week dedicated to advancing Aliyah, Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL), and Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA), celebrated Aliyah and the vibrant Jewish Diaspora through a series of interconnected events.

At the heart of the celebrations was the flagship Annual Aliyah Fair in Teaneck, New Jersey, drawing approximately 600 attendees. This comprehensive event provided a one-stop hub for essential services and expert consultations on every step of the Aliyah journey. Participants engaged with trusted professionals, including representatives from the Jerusalem Municipality, legal and real estate experts, notaries, and financial consultants, receiving personalized guidance on documentation, licensing, background checks, and financing options in Israel.

Throughout the fair, attendees participated in specialized workshops designed to simplify the complex Aliyah process. Real-time consultations, one-on-one expert sessions, and interactive panels ensured that each individual received tailored assistance for their unique Aliyah plans.

In addition to the fair, Nefesh B’Nefesh, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, and The Jewish Agency for Israel hosted a series of concerts featuring renowned singer Yonatan Razel in Chicago and Toronto, bringing the local Jewish communities together in celebration of Aliyah. These vibrant gatherings combined music with meaningful conversations about moving to Israel, with Nefesh B’Nefesh representatives on hand to provide real-time guidance and answer questions from prospective Olim. These concerts highlighted the unifying spirit of Jewish life and reinforced that every moment of celebration is also an opportunity to explore new beginnings in Israel.

“During this painful war, we have witnessed an incredible wave of solidarity from the entire Jewish people—support delegations, financial aid, and volunteers who came to assist in the north and south. This spirit has given us strength,” said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer. “Since October 7th, tens of thousands of new immigrants have chosen to come to Israel, even in the midst of the war. They did so out of a deep belief in the return to Zion and the future of our country. Aliyah is the central value of Zionism; it is the essence of the return to Zion. This is our message to the world, to our children, and to future generations."

“This week has been extremely impactful and inspiring, as we witnessed the North American Jewish community’s unwavering commitment to Israel, and the growing interest in Aliyah,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “From our dynamic Aliyah Fair to personalized consultations at events and concerts, we are proud to offer a comprehensive platform that provides each individual with the resources and guidance needed to turn their dream of building a life in Israel into reality.”

“Aliyah is the realization of the vision of the ingathering of the exiles. It is at the heart of Zionism and the main driving force behind the growth of the State of Israel in all areas of life,” said Chairman of The Jewish Agency, Major General (Res.) Doron Almog. “We are witnessing an unprecedented mobilization of Jews from North America and around the world, eager to strengthen their connection with Israel and turn the dream of Aliyah into a reality. The events of the past week have shown the deep sense of mutual responsibility and the commitment of Jews worldwide to Israel, especially during this challenging time. The Jewish Agency for Israel, together with the Ministry of Aliyah, will continue to stand by every new immigrant, supporting, guiding, and helping them integrate successfully into the country. Together, we will keep building and securing the future of the Jewish people in the State of Israel.”

Complementing the larger Aliyah Fair was the “Aliyah-In-One” initiative, a streamlined mini-fair designed for those already in the process of making Aliyah. Held in Toronto and New Jersey, and with plans to expand to Los Angeles, Miami, and New Jersey again later this year, these targeted events allowed future Olim to submit necessary documents, receive background checks, and complete key paperwork with expedited services—ensuring a smoother and faster transition to life in Israel.

This dynamic week of events is part of a larger initiative to accelerate Aliyah momentum in 2025, equipping prospective Olim with the tools, community connections, and expert guidance necessary for a successful transition. Whether through large-scale fairs, targeted mini-events, or cultural celebrations, Nefesh B’Nefesh and its partners continue to empower North American Jews with comprehensive, one-stop Aliyah support.