Anti-Israel activists on Monday protested outside the Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah fair taking place in New Jersey.

The activists, who were holding Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags, were chanting “From the River to the Sea, Palestine is almost free” and “Palestine will live forever”.

A group of Jewish people held a counter-protest, waving Israeli and American flags and speaking out against hatred.

“We can no longer remain silent. Things have to be done to change the landscape so that we’re able to come to have a peaceful event and not have to deal with that nonsense that’s going on,” said Jon Mantell, a New Jersey resident and Betar volunteer who took part in the counter-protest.

“Never again is now. Those are the chants that we’re singing. Listen to the vitriol and hatred that they’re saying. It’s simply unbelievable,” he added.