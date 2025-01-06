Nefesh B’Nefesh, which works in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA awarded its Maor Youth Prize to nine exceptional young Olim (immigrants to Israel) who have gone above and beyond enriching Israeli society amidst the challenges of the past year.

The prize, named after the Hebrew word for “light,” was presented during a moving ceremony on the 8th night of Chanukah, honoring the recipients for their inspiring achievements and positive impact on their local communities in Israel.

This year’s recipients, aged 13-18, were selected from a pool of nominated candidates. Each demonstrated remarkable leadership, creativity, and a commitment to making meaningful contributions to their schools, communities, and beyond. In addition, a special recognition award for courage and triumph was bestowed to a young Oleh who survived a terror attack earlier this year.

“Each of these remarkable youth have not only embraced the challenges of Aliyah but have also risen to serve as a guiding light in their communities throughout Israel,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “This year’s recipients inspire us all, showing how young individuals can profoundly influence Israeli society while navigating their personal Aliyah journeys.”

The following are the details of the 2024 Maor Youth Prize recipients:

Bina Sussman (16): Bina made Aliyah from New York to Ramat Beit Shemesh in eighth grade. Together with Rachel Stoll, she launched the "Big Sister - Little Sister" program, pairing high school girls with elementary school newcomers to help them adjust to life in Israel. Now in its second year, the program involves over 60 participants, hosting weekly meetups and monthly events.

Rachel Stoll (16): Rachel co-created the "Big Sister Little Sister" program with Bina Sussman after making Aliyah from New York. Rachel’s leadership and enthusiasm have helped the initiative grow into a vital support network for young immigrant girls.

Yechezkel Pollack (18): Yechezkel made Aliyah from Cleveland to Ramat Beit Shemesh at age 12, overcoming challenges from hearing loss and learning difficulties. Now an Ezra Youth Movement counselor, he tutors English, volunteers with ‘Shema’ (an organization for hearing impaired kids in Ramat Beit Shemesh), and produces a podcast about living with hearing loss.

Eliana Friedman (16): Made Aliyah from New Jersey to Ramat Beit Shemesh at age 11. Eliana is active in chesed organizations like Ezra, Yachad, Shalva, and Sabavta (a Beit Shemesh based chesed program that assists the elderly) and helps coordinate patient visits at Shaare Zedek through their Mesaamchim program. Recently, she launched WhatsApp groups in memory of fallen soldiers she knew, sharing daily tributes. Eliana was also pivotal in organizing a song produced by Avishai, an Israeli recording artist, in memory of her cousin, Nadav Knoller H"YD, which will be released to the public soon. She also organized youth events in Ramat Beit Shemesh - focusing on spiritual and religious growth, responsible for creating and planning events to benefit families from Sderot as well as displaced families from around Israel.

Isaac Casper (17): Isaac made Aliyah from New York to Modi’in at age 9. Isaac leads a tzitzit-tying initiative at his shul, which has produced over 10,000 pairs for soldiers. He organizes weekly sessions featuring food and Torah study.

Daniel Gilad (17): Daniel made Aliyah from New Jersey to Haifa at age 12. He is a counselor with the Israeli Scouts, mentoring younger students. He also volunteers to support soldiers and bereaved families. In addition, he volunteers at ‘Shuk Otef’, a marketplace organization, and has participated in various volunteer activities supporting soldiers and their families.

Moriah Millman (15): Moriah made Aliyah from Florida to the community of Hinanit at age 8, and has been a driving force in her community ever since. She launched the “Lonely Bench” project to promote inclusivity at school, was part of ‘Shomer Hahadash’, helping to cultivate the land and inspire a love for it among locals and visitors, and shared weekly online Torah insights as outreach to Jews everywhere during COVID-19. Recently, she played a key role in bringing the Bnei Akiva youth movement to her area, fostering community engagement and leadership among young people.

Ezra Engelhart (13): Ezra made Aliyah from Chicago to Modi’in at age 3. He volunteers weekly at the Beit Almog Shiloni Lone Soldier House in Modi’in, preparing meals and providing holiday items like lulav and etrog sets, sufganiyot, and mishloach manot. For his Bar Mitzvah, he and his guests created mosaic welcome signs for the homes housing Lone Soldiers.

Nadav Kamer (16): Nadav made Aliyah from Massachusetts to Ra’anana at age 8. In January 2024, he was severely injured in a terrorist ramming attack, sustaining brain and spinal cord injuries. Despite the challenges, he has defied medical expectations, regaining the ability to walk with support. Nadav continues to contribute to his baseball team as a scorekeeper and hopes to return to the playing field in the future. Nadav received a special recognition award for his bravery and resilience since being injured.