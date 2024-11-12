Multiple Jewish faculty members at the University of Rochester had their faces put on threatening 'wanted' posters that were posted on campus, the StopAntisemitism organization reported.

"The @UofR underground tunnel system has been vandalized with 'wanted' posters of Jewish faculty members, including Hillel leaders, targeting them with threats," StopAntisemitism wrote in a post to X.

"These posters insinuate a call for violence. Yet, these same students accuse Hillel leaders of falsely labeling anti-Jewish protestors as violent—the irony is overwhelming.

"This antisemitic intimidation should not be tolerated," the organization stated.

"A full investigation is needed, and expulsion should be on the table for those involved."

A similar incident occurred at DePaul University, where an anti-Israel organization posted a wanted poster with the face of a Jewish student who was hospitalized and suffered a concussion after being assaulted from behind by a pair of masked attackers on campus last week.