An anti-Israel organization published a 'wanted' poster against a Jewish student at DePaul University in Chicago who was hospitalized after being assaulted from behind in an antisemitic attack on the university campus, investigative journalist Angela Van Der Pluym reported. The organization also justified the attack."

The 'Behind Enemy Lines' group published a poster with the face of Max Long who suffered a concussion in the unprovoked attack. Long and Michael Kaminsky were attacked from behind last Wednesday by assailants wearing masks. The pair had been visibly showing their support for Israel in front of the school's Student Center when they were attacked. Kaminsky suffered a broken wrist, and both victims were hospitalized following the attack.

Behind Enemy Lines wrote, "Why is DePaul University allowing IOF butchers to roam free on its campus?"

IOF is an acronym that stands for 'Israel Occupation Forces' and is used by groups that consider Israel to be an illegitimate state to refer to the IDF.

"For several weeks, DePaul University has allowed two pro-genocide students (one of which is a returned IDF soldier who participated in the genocide in Gaza) to parade on campus, actively antagonizing students and openly supporting the Gaza genocide by draping themselves in Israeli flags, while asking passers-by to 'Ask an IDF Soldier,'" the group wrote. "DePaul has no problem with a student who joined a foreign military, willingly participated in the mass slaughter of well over 100,000 people, and then returned to campus to celebrate that mass slaughter."

It went on to justify the brutal attack on Long and Kaminsky. "But when, just this week, someone finally gave this student a tiny bit of the justice that genociders and mass killers deserve, DePaul and other Chicago institutions are crying crocodile tears over safety and supposed antisemitism."

The message concluded with a call for a further escalation of violence. "It's time to escalate resistance and not cower, and especially to step and get the backs of people willing to do what must be done. DePaul coddles war criminals. F- that."