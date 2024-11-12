US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday officially nominated Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to serve as the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump had earlier confirmed to The New York Post that Stefanik has accepted his offer to serve in the role.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” he said in a statement.

“Elise is a strong and very smart America First fighter. She graduated from Harvard University, with honors, was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, and is the highest ranking woman in Congress, as the House Republican Conference Chair. She was the first Member of Congress to endorse me, and has always been a staunch advocate,” added Trump.

“Elise is a senior Member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Intelligence Committee, and led the charge against antisemitism on college campuses. She will be an incredible Ambassador to the United Nations, delivering Peace through Strength and America First National Security policies!” he concluded.

Stefanik issued a statement of her own in which she confirmed her acceptance of Trump’s nomination to serve as US Ambassador to the UN.

“I am truly honored to earn President Trump's nomination to serve in his Cabinet as US Ambassador to the United Nations. During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate,” she said.

“President Trump’s historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead - both at home and abroad. America continues to be the beacon of the world, but we expect and must demand that our friends and allies be strong partners in the peace we seek.”

“The work ahead is immense as we see antisemitism skyrocketing coupled with four years of catastrophically weak US leadership that significantly weakened our national security and diminished our standing in the eyes of both allies and adversaries. I stand ready to advance President Donald J. Trump’s restoration of America First peace through strength leadership on the world stage on Day One at the United Nations.”

“I will forever be grateful to my beloved constituents in New York's 21st Congressional District for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to work my very hardest to serve and give them a voice at the highest levels of Congress. Ten years ago, Upstate and North Country voters took a chance on a young, first-time, unknown candidate who very few believed could win. I was proud to be the youngest woman elected to Congress at the time and to earn their overwhelming vote of confidence in six general elections,” said Stefanik.

“Thank you to my colleagues in the House for entrusting me to serve as House Republican Conference Chair as a part of your leadership team. I am proud of my strong record as a senior Member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Intelligence Committee, and the Education and Workforce Committee, as well as the legislative and constituent services results my office successfully delivered to our district.”

“Thank you to the hardworking families, small businesses, farms, law enforcement officers, military families, veterans, seniors, and local elected officials whom I have worked so closely with on behalf of our communities. And most especially, thank you to my extraordinarily dedicated staff in the District and Washington offices for serving our constituents tirelessly for the past decade,” she said.

“My family and I are excited for this next chapter in New York and Washington to work hard to serve our country on President Donald Trump's team.”

“No matter where this journey takes us, Upstate New York - the cradle of the American Revolution - will always be my heart and home,” concluded Stefanik.

Stefanik, who has been a staunch supporter of Israel , visited Israel in May and spoke at the Knesset , where she criticized President Joe Biden for his policy approach to Israel and the war in Gaza.