Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), US President Donald Trump’s nominee for Ambassador to the United Nations, will have her nomination withdrawn, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Jim Risch (R-ID) stated today (Thursday).

Sen. Risch told reporters that he had been told of the impending withdrawal of Rep. Stefanik's nomination by the White House and that the move was being made in order to preserve the GOP's narrow majority in the House of Representatives, where Stefanik currently serves.

Stefanik rose to prominence when she grilled presidents of universities at a hearing of the House Education Committee which dealt with the phenomenon of rising antisemitism on college campuses, and exposed their failure to confirm that calls for the genocide of Jews violated their schools’ rules.

During her confirmation hearing at the Senate in January, Stefanik called out the "antisemitic rot within the United Nations."

"There are more resolutions targeting Israel than any other country, any other crisis, combined," she said, before calling out UN Women for "failing to condemn Hamas' terrorist attack and terrorist regime against innocent civilian women, using rape and targeting women specifically, taking them hostage."

It is unclear who will be the Trump Administration's nominee in Stefanik's place.