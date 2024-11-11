President-elect Donald Trump confirmed to the New York Post on Monday that Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has accepted his offer to serve under him as Ambassador to the United Nations.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as US Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump stated.

“I am truly honored to earn President Trump’s nomination to serve in his Cabinet as US Ambassador to the United Nations,” Stefanik said in a statement confirming her acceptance of the role.

“During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.”

Stefanik, who has been a staunch supporter of Israel , visited Israel in May and spoke at the Knesset , where she criticized President Joe Biden for his policy approach to Israel and the war in Gaza.