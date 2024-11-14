Anti-Israel protesters held a demonstration in Paris on Thursday evening ahead of a soccer game between the French and Israeli national teams outside of the city.

The match comes at a time of heightened tensions and only a week after a violent pogrom against Israeli soccer fans who were leaving a game between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax in Amsterdam.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke with his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot about France's preparations for tonight's game. Foreign Minister Sa'ar emphasized the importance Israel places on ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Minister Barrot stated that significant efforts were being made to ensure the safety of participants and fans, including a massive reinforcement of security forces. He also mentioned that French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Barnier, and he would attend the game.

Earlier this week President Macron announced that he would be attending the game to "send a message of fraternity and solidarity after the intolerable acts of antisemitism that followed the match in Amsterdam this week."

In the wake of the Amsterdam pogrom, the National Security Council on Sunday advised Israeli citizens to "avoid attending sports games/cultural events involving Israelis, with an emphasis on the upcoming match of the Israeli national team in Paris."

Security preparations for the game in France are extensive, with Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez announcing the deployment of 4,000 security personnel throughout Paris and its transportation systems.