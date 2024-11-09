The National Security Council reported Saturday evening that security bodies estimate that the wave of violence that began after the Maccabi Tel Aviv game in Amsterdam last Thursday has ended. "There is no restriction for Israelis to move around the city."

However, the National Security Council emphasized that a Level 2 travel warning applies to the Netherlands, and therefore "it is recommended to take increased precautionary measures while staying in the country, with emphasis on concealing Israeli symbols, and maintaining alertness to unusual events in light of the sensitivity present in Amsterdam following the incidents."

They further updated that, "In any unusual event, one should turn to local security authorities for initial response. It is recommended to simultaneously update the Travel Warnings Hotline at the National Security Council (02-6667444)."

Earlier, it was reported that the Amsterdam court imposed fines for public order violations on forty suspects, of whom ten are suspected of various offenses, including vandalism. The judges are still examining the suspicion that the disturbances were premeditated. "More arrests are expected," the judges at the court said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of rescue operations to bring Israelis from the Netherlands. During the weekend, more than 2,000 Israelis were brought back to Israel from Amsterdam on 10 rescue flights. During the rescue operation, the Israeli embassy in the Netherlands opened a special command post in Amsterdam and a special command post was opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Jerusalem. Embassy staff in the Netherlands, led by Ambassador Modi Ephraim and Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff in Jerusalem, worked to reach all Israelis in Holland.