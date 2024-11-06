Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening (Wednesday) with US President-Elect Donald Trump, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

The prime minister was among the first to call the American president-elect following his victory in yesterday's presidential election. The conversation lasted about 20 minutes.

The PMO stated that their conversation was warm and cordial. Netanyahu congratulated President-Elect Trump on his election victory. The two agreed to work together for Israel's security and also discussed the Iranian threat.

Earlier, Netanyahu was among the first world leaders to congratulate Trump on his victory.

"Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!" Netanyahu wrote.

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," he added.

"This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu."