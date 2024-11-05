As part of the extensive operations by Israeli forces to eradicate terrorism in the areas of Judea and Samaria, a wide-scale operation was conducted against the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

In the operation, more than 60 terrorists were arrested, including leaders of the Women's Committees Union of the terrorist organization. The Women's Committees Union was declared a terrorist organization and an illegal association in Judea and Samaria in 2021, due to it being a branch of the PLO.

In addition, key figures serving as heads of the PLO in various districts of Judea and Samaria, as well as field-level terrorist operatives involved in recruiting military cells and promoting attacks, were arrested. Among the detainees are students who operated in the organization's cells at universities throughout Judea and Samaria, which were also declared as terrorist organizations.

Other operations included searches in the homes of the organization's activists, questioning, and interrogations of operatives, and more. Offices and businesses used by the PLO were closed, such as the Women's Committees Union's office in Ramallah and the printing house in the Al-Fawwar camp, which was responsible for printing organizational materials and inciting content.

In addition to activities throughout Judea and Samaria, Israeli forces conducted operations in Lebanon. This activity was conducted alongside the killing of a senior terrorist in the organization, Nazaal Abed Alaal, and other terrorists in Lebanon as part of an overall effort to thwart the organization's endeavors on all fronts.