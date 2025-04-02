The Shin Bet and Judea and Samaria Police arrested two residents of Judea and Samaria on Wednesday morning, including the security coordinator of one of the communities in the region.

The detainees were taken for interrogation by the police, and they have been denied legal counsel for two days.

The wife of the local security coordinator who was arrested denounced the manner of his arrest.

"Tons of police officers and other masked individuals surrounded the front of our house. I thought they had come to assess the situation with my husband, and then I discovered that they had come to arrest him. They took him for interrogation, and since then, he has been prevented from meeting a lawyer," the wife recounts.

She adds: "We really love the security forces and salute them for their hard work, and we love this nation and land so much. That being said, it's not clear to me why we're seen as the enemy and why they have to come to us with armored vehicles and tons of police. To me, it seems more proper that they send those forces to replace the exhausted soldiers in Gaza or to reinforce the roads."

The security coordinator's wife described the attacks on her community and claimed that her husband's arrest endangers the residents' lives. "My husband served more than 300 days in the reserves since the war began and rarely returns home. He reported for reserve duty out of love for the land and a sense of mission. Immediately after completing his reserve duty, he became the security coordinator, which means being on alert 24/7 and defending us and the families who live here."

The Arabs around here test us all the time; they place IEDs on the roads, they approach the community, they try to steal sheep, they blind drivers on the roads with lazers, and in the past, they set fire to the outskirts of our community. We are in a daily existential war against the hostile villages. My husband's arrest and that of other security personnel from the community abandons our security."

The Honenu legal advocacy organization, which represents the security coordinator, stated: "The Shin Bet continues to fight the Jewish residents instead of the Arab enemy. We will demand that the court lift the injunction and allow the resident legal counsel - an elementary right for any detainee."