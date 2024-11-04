A special prayer session was held Monday morning at the Cave of the Patriarchs, dedicated to the victory of former US President Donald Trump in Tuesday's elections.

The prayer session was attended by Republicans Overseas Israel chair Marc Zell, Har Hebron Council head Eliram Azulay, Efrat Council head Dovi Shefler, and many others.

At the conclusion of the prayers, Azulay said, "During these historic days we are experiencing together, the US elections hold enormous weight. We pray that at their end, we will have good news - for the settlements in Judea and Samaria, and for Har Hebron in particular, and for the entire nation of Israel."

He added, "May the entire world recognize G-d's blessing to Abraham: 'And all the nations of the world will be blessed through you.'"