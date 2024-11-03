An IDF soldier was killed by a grenade explosion, on the night between Friday and Saturday, in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Sunday morning.

The Military Police Investigation Unit is looking into the circumstances of the incident. The soldier’s family has been notified.

On Saturday night, the IDF announced that three soldiers from the Givati Brigade's Shaked Battalion fell in combat in Gaza.

Staff Sergeant Itay Parizat, aged 20, from Petah Tikva, Staff Sergeant Yair Hananya, aged 22, from Mitzpe Netofa, and Sergeant Shneur Zalman Cohen, aged 20, from the village of Yitzhar near Shechem.fell in combat in northern Gaza.

Parizat served as a soldier in the Shaked Battalion, while Hananya served as a platoon sergeant.

On Friday, Captain Yarden Zakay died of his wounds after being seriously injured in combat in southern Gaza on September 17.

Zakay, 21, from Hadera, served as a platoon commander in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade.