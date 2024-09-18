The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Wednesday morning cleared for publication the names of four soldiers who fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip:

Captain Daniel Mimon Toaff, aged 23, from Moreshet, a Deputy Company Commander from the “Shaked” Battalion, “Givati' Brigade.

- Staff Sergeant Agam Naim, aged 20, from Kibbutz Mishmarot, a Paramedic in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade.

- Staff Sergeant Amit Bakri, aged 20, from Yoshivia, a soldier in the “Shaked” Battalion, “Givati” Brigade.

- Staff Sergeant Dotan Shimon, aged 21, from Elazar, a soldier from the “Shaked” Battalion, “Givati” Brigade.

During the incident in which Captain Daniel Mimon Toaff, Staff Sergeant Agam Naim, Staff Sergeant Amit Bakri, and Staff Sergeant Dotan Shimon fell, an officer and two soldiers from the “Shaked” Battalion, Givati Brigade, were severely injured during combat in the southern Gaza Strip. Furthermore, two soldiers from the “Shaked” Battalion, Givati Brigade, were moderately injured.

Additionally, an officer from the Givati Reconnaissance Unit was severely injured during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.

On Tuesday morning, it was cleared for publication that a reservist from the 846th Battalion, Givati Brigade, was severely injured during combat in southern Gaza.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His family was notified.

On Tuesday evening, Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva stated that the condition of the injured soldiers from the helicopter crash last week in Rafah continues to improve.

Five people who were injured in the crash are currently hospitalized at Soroka, including one in the internal intensive care unit, two in the cardiothoracic surgery department and two in the orthopedic department.

Four of them are in moderate condition and one is in light condition. Some of them still require further surgeries. The pilot has been discharged from the hospital and is undergoing rehabilitation.