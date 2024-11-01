On Tuesday, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), an organization specializing in working dogs, held a special training exercise at a site in simulating building collapse as a result of rocket fire. The exercise simulated a situation with missing persons under the rubble and locating them with dogs.

The dogs were also exposed to various situations such as locating a missing person at height, on a roof, or on a high tree; in a wooded area, or in a semi-open structure under rubble; in a desert area and more.

The IDU implements and builds its training methodology to provide a response to locating a missing person in any situation, in light of the experience gained in hundreds of searches in real-life incidents throughout the country.