Mayor of Nesher, Roi Levy, ordered a halt on publications in Ha’aretz after the newspaper's publisher, Amos Shoken, claimed at a conference in London that "Palestinian terrorists are freedom fighters."

Levy wrote: "I informed the municipality spokesperson and the treasurer to stop any publication in Ha’aretz and publication related to this newspaper. Only a consumer boycott with public money will have any effect."

Channel 14 published on Wednesday that Shocken said: "The Netanyahu government is not bothered about imposing a brutal apartheid regime over the Palestinian population. It ignores the cost of defending the settlements to both sides, while fighting the Palestinian freedom combat soldiers, whom Israel calls terrorists."

"To a certain extent, what is happening now in the occupied territories and in part of Gaza is a second Nakba. A Palestinian state must be established."

Shocken also claimed that, "The only way to achieve this is through sanctions against the Israeli leaders, who oppose it and against the settlers."

Commentator Amit Segal responded: " Israel spends millions of shekels every year in Government Advertising Agency publications, statutory ads and subscriptions to Ha’aretz. After October 7, the newspaper's reporter, terrorist supporter Amira Hess, published a praise for Hamas terrorists and actually justified their invasion of Israel and killing of soldiers. Now the publisher of the newspaper defines the terrorists as freedom fighters," Segal wrote.

He wondered "How much longer will taxpayers' money finance this support for terrorism?".

"By the way, the nicest thing is that pro-Palestinian activists also protested against this conference in London on the grounds that it encourages apartheid," Segal concluded.