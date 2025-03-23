Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has filed a request for a restraining order against Haaretz journalist Uri Misgav and protest activist Nava Rosilio, claiming that they are violating her privacy, calling their actions "a real threat to my life and family," Channel 12 News reported this morning (Sunday).

A document she submitted to the court through attorney Uriel Nizri claimed that "this is obsessive behavior characterized by harassment, which goes beyond the limits of the public's right to know."

She further claimed that Misgav's publications are "made with a morbid obsession," which is leading to a real risk to her life.

"Misgav is putting on the mantle of a journalist, when that is not the case - he is in fact a radical political activist of the most dangerous kind," Mrs. Netanyahu stated.

She added that Rosilio "confirms in black and white that she is conducting surveillance in violation of the law."

In addition, Netanyahu mentioned the shooting of fireworks at her family home in Caesarea: "Just recently, military bombs were fired at my home in Caesarea, and only by a miracle did the incident not end in disaster."

Attorney Gonen Ben Yitzhak, who represents Rosilio, responded and said that "as part of the attempt to suppress the protest, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, a hearing will be held in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court regarding the threatening harassment order filed by the Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu against protest activist Nava Rosilio. Netanyahu is seeking a harassment order, among other things, claiming that Rosolio is behind the barbershop incident in 2022."

"Ask, what is the logic in requesting a threatening harassment order for an incident that happened years ago? Hopefully, Attorney Uriel Nizri, who represents 'Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu', will give the court a satisfactory explanation," Ben Yitzhak said.

Uri Misgav said, "I have never received any letter from Sara Netanyahu and I do not know what it is about. Her attorney knows how to contact me, he also represents her husband and son in futile proceedings against me. In any case, I would be happy for her and her family to stay as far away from us Israelis as possible."