Chotam recently contacted the Haaretz daily, requesting to publish an ad under the title "Enough with antisemitism in Tel Aviv," after Municipality's announced about two weeks ago that it would ban prayers in the public space.

The ad shows a small boy wrapped in a tallit (prayer shawl) and holding a siddur asking to pray. The newspaper refused to publish the ad.

Rabbi Aviad Gadot, CEO of Chotam, responded to Haaretz’s decision and said: "Just as the Tel Aviv Municipality chose to shut the mouths of worshippers who wish to pray in public places, Haaretz has chosen to do the same. It is clear to everyone that if Muslim parties had applied to publish a similar call in this newspaper, they would have responded positively."

Rabbi Gadot pointed out that "this is a fundamental breach of freedom of expression. Haaretz's refusal proves how non-liberal the newspaper is, when it works against freedom of expression and religion – the most basic human rights."

"We will publish the ad throughout Tel Aviv, despite Ron Huldai and Haaretz, because it expresses the opinion of many of the city's residents, who oppose the despicable policies of Huldai and the Tel Aviv Municipality.