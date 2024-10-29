A Jewish woman living in Paris filed a complaint with the police after antisemitic graffiti was sprayed on the building where she lives.

This is the same building where Mireille Knoll was stabbed to death in a 2018 antisemitic attack.

Among others, the building was sprayed with red swastikas and red Magen Davids. Nancy, a resident of the 11th arrondissement (district), said that she has been a victim of antisemitic attacks in the last two months.

According to her, various antisemitic graffiti was sprayed on her mailbox, in the stairwell, on the door to her apartment and in the elevator shaft.

"Dirty Jewess on the 10th floor," reads one of the inscriptions. In addition, several inscriptions included death threats: "You will suffer.”

In an interview with the French network BMF, Nancy said: "It started with anonymous letters, then they sprayed the stairs and the door frame. About two weeks ago, they started using words; until then there were only drawings – it's getting worse."

"Almost every three days I come to the police to file a complaint. I can no longer sleep. I am no longer living. I feel abandoned there. I feel threatened and also angry, because I do not understand how it is possible to attack someone like this and nothing is moving," she said.

The Paris police commented: "Several complaints were filed and an investigation into the charge of damage on religious grounds was submitted to the police station of the 11th arrondissement."