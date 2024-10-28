The Australian government has revoked the visa of American right-wing podcaster Candace Owens and barred her from entering the country, partly due to her history of antisemitic statements, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Immigration Minister Tony Burke announced the move, stating, “From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about [German SS officer Josef] Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction."

“Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else," Burke added.

Owens has frequently engaged in antisemitic conspiracy theories since the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023. Ben Shapiro, founder of the Daily Wire, called her behavior "disgraceful" after she said that “secret Jewish gangs” terrorize Hollywood — and favorited a tweet repeating a lie about Jews drinking Christians’ blood, this in addition to condemning Israel after October 7th. During an interview with controversial influencer Tristan Tate in August, she made several baseless claims including that Joseph Stalin was a Jew and that Sigmund Freud was a Kabbalistic pedophile.

Last year, she falsely claimed that Muslims were restricted to the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, not realizing that the quarter received its name when Jerusalem was under Muslim Ottoman rule or that there is a large Muslim population that lives outside the Muslim Quarter in Jerusalem.

Owens has also claimed that Jews were behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and that the "Zionists" and influential Jews were secretly members of a satanic Frankist cult.

In September, in an appearance on the Piers Morgan program, Owens railed against the Lubbavitcher Rebbe, the last spiritual leader of the Chabad Hasidic movement, calling the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, a hate-monger who believed Jews were superior to non-Jews.

In her remarks, Owens referenced the fact that some Chabad adherents believe Schneerson was the Messiah and suggested they should be accepting Jesus instead.

Later in September, Owens announced that her Youtube channel had been suspended due to her use of an antisemitic trope of Jewish control of the media.