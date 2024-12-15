The StopAntisemitism Movement today (Sunday) named right-wing pundit Candace Owens as its Antisemite of the Year for 2024.

"Disgraced political pundit Candace Owens has been crowned 2024’s Antisemite of the Year after a poll with over 30,000 votes!" the organization wrote on X.

"Owens edged out Hamas apologist Greta Thunberg and terror-supporting Twitch streamer Hasan Piker for the title, inheriting the dishonor from 2022 winner, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib," StopAntisemitism wrote.

It continued, "Once celebrated for her unapologetic takes that catapulted her into the conservative spotlight, Owens was given platforms by prominent Jewish conservatives like Dennis Prager and Ben Shapiro. But after Hamas’ October 7th massacre, she revealed her shocking antisemitism, leading to her departure from the Shapiro's Daily Wire and condemnation from PragerU."

The announcement stated that "Owens’ remarks were so vile that even evangelical and conservative groups denounced her, including her father-in-law, Sir Michael Farmer. In addition, She’s been banned from countries like New Zealand and Australia, blaming the fallout on a 'Zionist media empire.'"

"From defending Hitler’s actions in Germany and mocking Jewish fears over Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets to claiming Israel forces Muslims into segregated quarters and insinuating Hollywood is run by 'sinister Jewish gangs', Owens has been rightfully crowned 2024’s Antisemite of the Year," the announcement concluded.

Owens has frequently engaged in antisemitic conspiracy theories since the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023. Ben Shapiro, founder of the Daily Wire, called her behavior "disgraceful" after she said that “secret Jewish gangs” terrorize Hollywood — and favorited a tweet repeating a lie about Jews drinking Christians’ blood, this in addition to condemning Israel after October 7th. During an interview with controversial influencer Tristan Tate in August, she made several baseless claims including that Joseph Stalin was a Jew and that Sigmund Freud was a Kabbalistic pedophile.

Last year, she falsely claimed that Muslims were restricted to the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, not realizing that the quarter received its name when Jerusalem was under Muslim Ottoman rule or that there is a large Muslim population that lives outside the Muslim Quarter in Jerusalem.

Owens has also claimed that Jews were behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and that the "Zionists" and influential Jews were secretly members of a satanic Frankist cult.

In September, in an appearance on the Piers Morgan program, Owens railed against the Lubbavitcher Rebbe, the last spiritual leader of the Chabad Hasidic movement, calling the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, a hate-monger who believed Jews were superior to non-Jews.

In her remarks, Owens referenced the fact that some Chabad adherents believe Schneerson was the Messiah and suggested they should be accepting Jesus instead.

Later in September, Owens announced that her Youtube channel had been suspended due to her use of an antisemitic trope of Jewish control of the media.