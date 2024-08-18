Conservative political commentator Candace Owens has again gone on an antisemitic rant, claiming that those who criticize Israel are in danger of being killed.

In a video circulating the internet, Owens, who was once a leading voice of black mainstream conservatism, ponders: "Do you think it's normal that basically, every person that speaks about Israel has to say a statement that 'you know I don't want to get killed'?"

She said that people tell her she should beef up her security, to which she remarked: "That's not F***ing normal. It's not normal that people have to think about their security."

She then alleged that Jews were behind the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy. "The way you get comfortable with it is, you're like: 'You know, they shot JFK in an open car, he was a sitting president, so my security doesn't matter, if they want me they're gonna get me.'"

Owens repeated: "That's not a normal thought process to have, we don't have that about any other country in the world, except for the one that took over ours and that's the truth."

Austrialian-Israeli conservative journalist Avi Yemini commented on Owens' statements: "Weird how this platform is full of clout chasers who are obsessed with 'Zionists,' and not a single one has been killed yet."

Over the past year, the now-fired Daily Wire employee has spiraled into spreading anti-Israel and anti-semitic rhetoric. During an interview with controversial influencer Tristan Tate last week, she made several baseless claims including that Joseph Stalin was a Jew and that Sigmund Freud was a Kabbalistic pedophile.