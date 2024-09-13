The Youtube channel of right-wing podcaster Candace Owens has been suspended due to her sharing an antisemitic trope, Owens claimed on social media.

In its message telling Owens that her channel was being suspended, Youtube explained that the move was made in response to a video in which she claimed “that Jewish people control the media."

Owens wrote on X, "There will be no show today, or at all this week. That’s because @YouTubehas issued me a strike and a one week suspension for my sit down with Kanye. T hey also removed the interview as 'hate speech', as it was mass reported by Zionists. Their tactics never change."

Owens has frequently engaged in antisemitic conspiracy theories since the Hamas massacre of October 7. Ben Shapiro, founder of the Daily Wire, called her behavior "disgraceful" after she said that “secret Jewish gangs” terrorize Hollywood — and favorited a tweet repeating a lie about Jews drinking Christians’ blood, this in addition to condemning Israel after October 7th. During an interview with controversial influencer Tristan Tate in August, she made several baseless claims including that Joseph Stalin was a Jew and that Sigmund Freud was a Kabbalistic pedophile.

Last year, she falsely claimed that Muslims were restricted to the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, not realizing that the quarter received its name when Jerusalem was under Muslim Ottoman rule or that there is a large Muslim population that lives outside the Muslim Quarter in Jerusalem.

Owens has also claimed that Jews were behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and that the "Zionists" and influential Jews were secretly members of a satanic Frankist cult.

Last week, in an appearance on the Piers Morgan program, Owens railed against the Lubbavitcher Rebbe, the last spiritual leader of the Chabad Hasidic movement, calling the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, a hate-monger who believed Jews were superior to non-Jews.

In her remarks, Owens referenced the fact that some Chabad adherents believe Schneerson was the Messiah and suggested they should be accepting Jesus instead.