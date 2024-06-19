Conservative political commentator Candace Owens once again engaged in antisemitic conspiracy theories on her Youtube show during an interview with far-left commentator Briahna Joy Gray over the weekend, the Algemeiner reported.

Owens defended Gray, who was fired from The Hill‘s Rising program after she disrespected an Israeli guest whose sister was taken hostage by Hamas. Gray rolled her eyes as the guest described the sexual abuse inflicted on the hostages.

Owens, who was fired from the Daily Wire after she repeatedly made false claims against the State of Israel and defended notorious antisemites, claimed, It seems like our country is being held hostage by Israel" because people like her and Gray were fired.

Owens further suggested that the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC was behind the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy Jr when discussing Rep. Thomas Massie's (R-KY) efforts to have AIPAC registered as a foreign agent.

"We know there was once a president that wanted to make AIPAC register, and he ended up shot," Owens stated, "so Thomas Massie better be careful.”

In 2022, Owens defended Kanye West after the rapper wrote that he was going "death con 3 on the Jews,” while denying his comments could be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

Owens stated that “if you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic. You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide [sic] the Jewish people]."

She later apologized for her defense of West.

Owens has been entirely critical of Israel following the Hamas of October 7, accusing the Jewish State of genocide and defending antisemitic conspiracy theories from figures such as Tucker Carlson and Andrew Tate. In one instance, she bizarrely claimed that the Arab Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem is so named because that is the only place where Arabs are allowed to live.

Her false statements led Daily Wire co-founder and editor emiratus Ben Shapiro to criticize her, callling her response to the Hamas massacre and the subsequent war "disgraceful" and "faux sophistication."

The Daily Wire and Owens cut ties in March.