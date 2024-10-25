Five IDF soldiers were killed in a single incident in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced Friday morning.

During the incident in which Major (Res.) Dan Maori, Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan, Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, and Master Sergeant (Res.) Tom Segal fell, two IDF reservists in the 9203rd Battalion, 3rd "Alexandroni" Brigade, an IDF reservist in the 8th Brigade, and a reservist NCO in the 89th Battalion, 8th Brigade were severely injured.

In an additional incident, a reservist from the 221st Battalion, 2nd "Carmeli" Brigade, was severely injured today (Friday), during combat in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, their families have been notified.

Last night (Thursday), the IDF announced that five additional soldiers, Command Sergeant Major (res.) Mordechai Haim Amoyal, Sergeant Major (res.) Shmuel Harari, Master Sergeant (res.) Shlomo Aviad Nayman, Sergeant First Class (res.) Shuvael Ben-Natan, and Sergeant First Class Gai Ben-Haroosh, were killed in another incident in southern Lebanon.