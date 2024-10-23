Merom HaGalil governor Amit Sofer visited southern Lebanon at the invitation of the IDF and conducted observations from there towards the settlements of Merom HaGalil..

The Merom HaGalil settlements, which have been targeted for a year, are clearly visible from the location.

"When you are on the other side of the border, and see Avivim, Dovev, Mount Meron and the other settlements from the other side towards Israel, you realize how much the terrorists control us; the IDF conducted deep operations here to distance the terrorists from the border," Sofer said.

"This was our demand and currently we can say we are on the right path to restoring security for the residents of Merom HaGalil and the entire north. We ask IDF commanders to continue targeting the enemy and push them further north; it is critical to bring our residents back home and to protect the entire north."