Alarms sounded on Wednesday in large portions of the Galilee as well as in Acre and the Haifa region. The IDF Spokesman updated that 25 launches were detected from Lebanese territory, most of them intercepted.

Direct hits were registered on industrial plants in the Na'aman industrial zone near Acre and in Kiryat Bialik. Four firefighting teams were engaged in a fire that broke out in a plant in the Na'aman industrial zone following the hit.

Before that, sirens were heard in wide areas of the Gush Dan and Sharon regions as well as in the north, and rocket fire from Lebanon. The IDF said that two rockets fired at the center were intercepted by the Air Force.

The police reported that debris had fallen in the vicinity of the city of Herzliya and Ramat Hasharon. Damage was done to vehicles and no injuries were reported.

In the meantime, since early morning hours, the IAF has intercepted four drones fired at Israeli territory.

An unmanned aerial vehicle that crossed from Lebanese territory into the Ramot Naftali area was intercepted. Earlier, the Air Force intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from the east. The UAV was intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory.

Earlier, the IAF intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the east and crossing into Israeli waters in the Eilat area. No alerts were activated in accordance with policy.

"The Islamic Resistance in Iraq", an organization composed of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, claimed responsibility for the drone attacks.