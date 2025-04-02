Police forces on Wednesday morning arrested a 12-year-old boy from Haifa suspected of attempting to steal a weapon from his school principal and threaten him.

The incident took place at a school in Haifa, apparently following the school's decision regarding a school trip the student was scheduled to participate in.

Police officers from the Haifa station opened an investigation following a report received from the school principal regarding a student who was acting in an uncontrolled fashion and causing disruptions in the school. Upon arrival at the scene, they met the student, his mother, and the school principal, and spoke with all parties involved.

According to the police, following the initial management of the event, when the police officers were about to leave, the school principal turned to them and said that the student also attempted to steal his weapon, and even threatened him. Following this, the officers arrested the boy and took him for questioning, accompanied by his mother.

Israel Police noted that at the conclusion of the investigation, decisions regarding the next steps in the legal proceedings against him, including the possibility that his arrest will be extended in accordance with the findings.