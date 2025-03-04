The family of Yitro Shahen, the Druze man who carried out the deadly stabbing attack in Haifa on Monday, claimed on Tuesday that they have medical documents attesting to his mental condition

"First of all, we send our condolences to the family of the victim who lived in Kafr Kanna and wish a speedy recovery to the two wounded victims, the Shahen family wrote in a statement.

"As a proud Israeli family, who had four generations of sons who served in the security forces and a member of a proud community and part of the country, we saw correct to present indisputable facts to the public."

The family claimed that "he was a 20-year-old boy who suffered from severe mental issues, due to which he was treated and hospitalized several times in Israel and in his country of birth, Germany. He suffered from severe schizophrenia, autism, and late puberty, and he attempted to commit suicide several times in the past."

Shahin reportedly arrived at the Lev Hamifratz mall and bus station on Tuesday by bus, and upon his arrival, began stabbing fellow passengers. After that, he disembarked from the bus and continued on a rampage at the bus stop, until he was shot by a security guard.

As a result of the rampage, Hassan Dhamshe, an Israeli Arab from Kafr Kanna, was murdered and four others were wounded.

The spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, condemned the attack and sent condolences to the family of the murdered victim and wishes for a speedy recovery to those who were wounded.

Tarif stressed the importance of waiting until the facts are clarified and the investigation is completed by the security forces while addressing the motive, the circumstances, and the attacker's mental state. He further stated that the members of the Druze community fight terror constantly and that members of the community were involved in neutralizing the assailant.