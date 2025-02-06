[video2154811]

Police have published footage of a Border Police tactical raid on an apartment used as a hideout and the arrest of four individuals suspected of involvement in an attempted murder in Akko (Acre).

The suspects were arrested in Haifa, on suspicion of involvement in an shooting incident in Akko approximately one month ago.

On Wednesday night, the undercover agents broke into the hideout, gained control of the suspects, and arrested them.

"The Border Police officers are operating with great force to combat serious crime, while operating the special units and using all means necessary for the purpose of protecting Israel's citizens," a police statement stressed.