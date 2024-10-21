Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a message of warning to Iran this evening (Monday) - on his birthday.

Netanyahu quoted his father, professor of history Benzion Netanyahu, who said on the Iranian issue, "Today, the people of Israel are showing the world how a nation should behave when faced with an existential threat. To face the danger eye to eye, calmly consider what must be done and what can be done, and be ready to enter the fray as soon as the chances of success seem reasonable."

The prime minister added and quoted his father, "Today the people of Israel are revealing to the world that they have the power of faith, and this includes my unreserved faith that our people will repel the danger that threatens their existence."

Netanyahu quoted his father who said, "With this expression of faith, I conclude my remarks." The Prime Minister added, "With this expression of faith, I also end my remarks."

The Prime Minister's Office announced that French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called today to wish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a happy birthday, and strongly condemn the attempt on his life.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who met with the Prime Minister in Jerusalem today, and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also sent special greetings, as did five members of the US Congress with whom the Prime Minister also met today.

Former US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed their shock to the Prime Minister over the attack against him. US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson also called the Prime called the Prime Minister and issued a special condemnation.