Former US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Al Arabiya on Sunday, slammed the Biden administration and Kamala Harris for their failure to prevent bloody conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Trump said the war in Gaza would have never happened under his watch.

“If I were President, that war would have never started. You wouldn’t have all those dead people… [and] demolished cities and areas. [We] wouldn’t have had October 7,” he said, while also blaming Iran for the eruption of the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon, where he described the destruction as “terrible.”

“Iran funds it, and Iran had no money [when I was President]. They had no money. They had absolutely no money. And I would have made a deal with them, and they wouldn’t have done October 7…They had no money, and Biden allowed them to have $300 billion,” Trump stated.

“[It’s] because they have no respect for Biden, they did it. [The conflicts began] because of October 7. You certainly can’t blame Israel for hitting back. And they hit back hard, much harder than anybody would have thought,” he continued.

Commenting on the significance of the 2020 Abraham Accords , which he mediated and which saw multiple Arab countries normalize ties with Israel, Trump said he would work to expand them if he becomes President.

“If I win, that will be an absolute [to just] get everybody in. It’s peace in the Middle East. We need it, and it’s very important, and it will happen,” he told Al Arabiya.

Trump also stressed the close relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia, praising Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a visionary.

“[I have] so much respect for the King and so much respect for Mohammed [bin Salman] who is doing so great… he’s a real visionary, he’s done things that nobody else would have even thought about,” said Trump.