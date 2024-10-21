An Iranian military source on Sunday told the Tasnim news agency that if Israel’s attack plans against Iran include the targeting of military positions, Iran's response will be "definite" and at "a higher level than the Zionists estimate."

If the possible Israeli action targets Iran’s nuclear positions, Iran will consider its nuclear policies, the source threatened.

If the Israeli action affects Iranian facilities and infrastructure in different ways, Iran has not made any commitment to maintain the scope, type and intensity of its actions as they were in the past, the source stated.

On October 1, Iran launched around 200 missiles at Israel, citing it as retaliation for the eliminations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian general, all close allies of the Islamic Republic.

Israel is widely expected to retaliate for the Iranian ballistic missile attack, its second such attack on Israel in the last six months.

The members of the Security Cabinet were expected to meet on Sunday afternoon to discuss the response to the Iranian missile attack on Israel.

Diplomatic sources with knowledge of the details of the plans that will be discussed told the Yediot Aharonot newspaper that there would be a substantial strike in the coming days and that all preparations needed were already completed.

Last week, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, issued a stark warning to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stating that Tehran is prepared for a "decisive and regretful" retaliation if Israel launches an attack on Iran.

"Iran, while making all-out efforts to protect the peace and security of the region, is fully prepared for a decisive and regretful response to any adventures" by Israel, Araqchi told Guterres in a phone conversation, according to a statement from his office last Wednesday.

During their conversation on Tuesday evening, Araqchi urged the United Nations to leverage its influence "to stop the crimes and aggressions of the Israeli regime and to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Gaza."