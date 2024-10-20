The members of the Security Cabinet will meet on Sunday afternoon to discuss several hot-button issues the most prominent of which being a response to the Iranian missile attack on Israel earlier in the month.

Diplomatic sources with knowledge of the details of the plans that will be discussed during the meeting claimed in a discussion with the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper that there would be a substantial strike in the coming days and that all preparations needed were already completed.

According to them, Israel has rejected international pressure to reduce the strike and even requested additional assistance in the counterstrike.

The cabinet will also discuss Hezbollah's punishment for the UAV that was intended, according to the terror organization, to strike the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesaria.

In two days, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in Israel. He will attempt to advance a plan for a hostage deal and ceasefire in Lebanon. Israeli officials estimate that Blinken will also try to pressure Jerusalem into moderating the retaliation to Iran and Israel is preparing to push back on the pressure.

At the same time, the ministers will discuss a plan to distribute humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip using an American security company. The company plans on creating humanitarian zones in areas of Gaza that the IDF would purge of terrorists. The forces would allow only residents of those areas to enter and weapons will not be allowed in.

The company is made up of former Navy SEALS and Delta Force commandos.