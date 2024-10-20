Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. stated on Saturday that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar would not disrupt the progress of the "Axis of Resistance" and that Hamas would continue its existence, Reuters reported.

"His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not cease advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures," Khamenei said in a statement, adding, "Hamas is alive and will remain alive."

Sinwar, who masterminded Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, was eliminated on Wednesday by IDF soldiers.

"He was a shining face of resistance and struggle. With a steely resolve, he stood against the oppressive and aggressive enemy. With wisdom and courage, he dealt them the irreparable blow of October 7 that has been recorded in the history of this region. Then, with honor and pride, he ascended to the heavens of the martyrs," said Khamenei on Saturday.

"As always, we will remain by the side of the sincere fighters and combatants, by God's grace and help," Khamenei stated.

Later, Khamenei also posted in Hebrew to X, writing, “Hamas is alive and will remain alive.”

Hamas is one of Iran’s terrorist proxies in the region. A Wall Street Journal report after Hamas’ October 7 attack claimed that Iranian security officials helped plan the attack and gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut.

However, a senior Hamas official later denied that Iran helped the terrorist organization plan its surprise attack on Israel.