Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday morning addressed the Iranian missile attack on Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, and the injuries sustained by dozens of people.

In his remarks, Katz sharply criticized the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei.

“The cowardly Iranian dictator sits in the depths of his fortified bunker, firing targeted missiles at hospitals and residential buildings in Israel,” Katz said. “These are war crimes of the highest order — Khamenei will answer for his crimes.”

He continued, “The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to intensify attacks on strategic targets in Iran and on regime targets in Tehran to eliminate the threats to the State of Israel and destabilize the Ayatollah's regime.”

Khamenei, is said to be in the most difficult mental state he has ever experienced, Reuters reported Wednesday morning.

The report states that Israel's attacks in Iran have had a severe impact on Khamenei's condition, leading him to worry about the possibility of strategic errors following the elimination of many senior officials around him.

Sources close to Khamenei claim that the massive strike against the security elite surrounding him, which occurred at the start of Operation "Rising Lion," and the rapid replacement of many key figures, could lead to serious mistakes in Iranian decision-making.