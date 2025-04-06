Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finished his state visit in Hungary on Sunday and will leave for the United States to meet with President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu stressed Hungary's support for Israel in the international institutions, which led to its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court.

"Hungary is a very great friend of Israel. It defends us in the European Union and the UN, and no less, in the corrupt international court in The Hague, which is biased against all of us – IDF soldiers and commanders and the State of Israel. It is trying to deny our right to self-defense," Netanyahu stated.

He noted, "Hungary is the first country to have withdrawn – during this visit – from the international court. This is a sign of things to come. This greatly assists the State of Israel."

Netanyahu added that during the visit, the sides discussed security cooperation, including the production of munitions. "We need them in order to continue and achieve total victory in the war on seven fronts. Of course, we discussed the Hungarian hostage and additional issues that are important to the State of Israel."

Later in his statement, Netanyahu noted that he was leaving for the US at President Trump's invitation "to talk with him, of course, about these issues: The hostages, achieving victory in Gaza and – of course – the tariff regime that has been imposed on Israel. I hope that I will be able to help on this issue. That is the intention."

Netanyahu emphasized that he is the first international leader who will meet with President Trump on the issue, "Which is so important to the Israeli economy. There is a long line of leaders who want to do this regarding their economies. I think that it reflects the special personal link, as well as the special ties between the US and Israel, which are so vital at this time."

He concluded with a message of support for the families of the hostages "who have again endured psychological warfare propaganda. We are thinking about their loved ones. We are working, at this moment, to bring about their release, and we will not slacken. With G-d's help, we will do so, and we will succeed."