A 13-year-old boy collapsed on Route 4 on Sunday on the pedestrian bridge in front of Bar Ilan University, near the area where the Jerusalemite Faction haredi sect was holding a protest.

MDA medics treated him and evacuated him in serious condition to Schneider Hospital in Petah Tikva.

At the hospital, doctors fought for his life for a long time but eventually declared him dead.

Jonathan Yisraeli, a ZAKA volunteer, said: "I arrived at the scene on the Givat Shmuel bridge following a report about a 13-year-old boy who collapsed and was seriously injured in the head. Unfortunately, he was declared dead in hospital care. With the assistance of additional volunteers, we are collecting the evidence left at the scene and helping the family in their difficult time with whatever is needed."