Families of soldiers, bereaved families, and families of the hostages are expected to set up a sukkah at the event in the region around Gaza.

On Sunday and Monday, during Sukkot, a large-scale event is planned near the Gaza Strip. Senior ministers and MKs from several parties are expected to attend.

"The presence of ministers along with the thousands expected to participate expresses the public's strong support for settlement in the Gaza region," say the organizers.

"The event is planned not only as a theoretical conference, but as practical exercise and preparation for renewed settlement in the Gaza region. The growing public support for the Zionist move to return settlement to Gaza highlights the importance of the move as the only solution to the security situation," say the organizers.

Support for settlement in Gaza is not a new phenomenon. Last January, at a conference held at the Jerusalem International Convention Center, many thousands attended along with 11 government ministers, expressing their support for the move. During the March of Gaza on Independence Day in Sderot, more than fifty thousand people took part. On the eve of Tisha B'Av, during the reading of the Book of Lamentations at the Netzarim Junction, thousands of ministers and Knesset members attended again.

The event is led by the Nachala Movement and other organizations long working to return Jewish settlement to Gaza.

"The upcoming event, with growing public and political support, marks a significant new step in the struggle. The message is clear – returning to settlement in Gaza is no longer just an idea, but a move in advanced stages with government and public support," it was said.

Daniella Weiss, Chairwoman of the Nachala Movement, commented: "Throughout Zionism, alongside the military effort comes the pioneering and settlement effort. It was like this at Be'erot Yitzhak. At Tel Hai and Hanita. And it will be the same in Gaza.''

''The support of ministers and Knesset members is blessed, proving the tremendous support for the move from residents of the surrounding area and the public in Israel. As we have seen throughout history, when the public and the leadership work together, an unstoppable force is created. There is no doubt that this connection will lead to successful settlement in Gaza."

Nathaniel Nissan, Chairman of the Young Religious Zionists, added: "Today, it is clear to everyone that Jewish settlement in the Gaza Strip is essential to victory in the war. The language the enemy understands is territorial control, so it's time to return to the Gush Katif settlements. We invite everyone to participate in the preparation event for settlement in the Gaza Strip during Sukkot.''

National Unity MK Gadi Eizenkot denounced the event. ''A year after the greatest debacle in the history of the state, when the people of Israel rose from the depths of their dispute and rallied to a just and difficult war that united the majority of the people, to achieve the goals of the war and to return the hostages.''

''A year later, as if we had learned nothing, large parts of the coalition are working to shatter the broad national consensus that surrounded a just war.''

"They desire to pass an irresponsible draft law that exempts large segments of society from compulsory service in the IDF and in wartime, in return for political favor, the passage of which will be a deeper fissure in Israeli society than has ever been seen before.''

''Today, we have been informed of the intention to establish settlements in the Gaza Strip, a matter of controversy in Israeli society. Not for this did our sons and daughters sacrifice their lives, in direct contradiction to the war aims and the Prime Minister's declarations.''

'"Above all this, a dark cloud hangs over the government's duty to recover the hostages as a supreme moral imperative, and the realization of the war's purpose, as defined on the ninth day of the war.''

''At a watershed in the war, and after notable operational achievements, it is important that the government come to its senses and send a clear message about the imperative of winning the war and doing the right thing for the future of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, liberal, strong, and progressive state.''