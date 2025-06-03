A special delegation of settlement supporters from the United States, Australia, Canada, and South America arrived in Israel last week, at the initiative of the Nachala Settlement Movement.

Over three intensive days of touring, the delegation visited numerous new Jewish settlement sites in Samaria, Binyamin, Gush Etzion, and the Gaza border region. The visit focused on the ideological work of the Nachala Settlement Movement and the importance of establishing new communities. The arrival of Jews from abroad for such a mission reflects a deepening bond between Diaspora Jewry and the vision of rebuilding the Land in Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip.

Members of Knesset Simcha Rothman, Ohad Tal, and Moshe Solomon (Religious Zionism), as well as Osher Shkalim (Likud), joined the tour. They praised both the on-the-ground initiatives and the educational and ideological work of the Nachala Settlement Movement, emphasizing the partnerships it builds with Jewish communities worldwide around the issue of renewing settlement in Gaza.

MK Simcha Rothman said during the visit: "What we learned on October 7th is simple - in places without Jewish settlement, terror takes hold. The Nachala Settlement Movement works to ensure that Jews live in every part of the Land of Israel, including Gaza. This is not just a vision - it's the only path to securing our safety here and in the Diaspora. We have paid a heavy price, and we must never forget that lesson."

MK Moshe Solomon emphasized: "The Israeli government's stance is clear: our initial intention is to resettle the Gaza Strip - and return to Gush Katif. Only in this way can we achieve security and prevent another October 7th. This is true for Judea and Samaria as well, and for any place where terrorists seek to harm us. Our military and civilian presence is the only thing that will prevent the next October 7th."

MK Ohad Tal added: "The Nachla movement is doing the holy work - Nachala is bringing back the Jewish people to their identity and their land. With Nachala's support, we are not only reclaiming our land but are leading the process of redemption for the entire world. Thanks to Nachala's activities, we will be able to apply sovereignty to all parts of the Land of Israel - in Judea and Samaria, in Gaza, and the rest of the regions. I call on you all to continue to support this important movement. The Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel."

MK Osher Shkalim added: "Our conclusion is that first and foremost, Hamas must be defeated - because it’s them or us, and it will be us. This is greatly thanks to the Nachala Settlement Movement, which is helping us - because this is not just any land, its land we will settle. And once we do, they won’t be there - that’s our real victory. Settlement is the victory. That’s where security will come from."

Nachala Settlement Movement Chairwoman Daniella Weiss stated: "The relationships we nurture with Jewish communities around the world - whether during our visits there or when hosting them here - are a powerful Zionist engine. They come to see, to listen, and to strengthen their understanding that victory comes through building the Land. In many places across Judea and Samaria - and, with God’s help, in our return to Gaza."

Nachala Settlement Movement Director of Foreign Relations, Lital Slonim, added: "We see many communities around the world that want to be partners, not just from the sidelines, but actively. There is a growing understanding in the global Jewish world that renewing settlement in the Gaza Strip is essential for the security and future of the State of Israel. More and more people are connecting to the idea and want to take part. This connection is manifesting here - in every settlement point, and especially in the ever-strengthening vision of returning to Gaza."

The movement notes that the widespread support for the idea of renewing settlement in Gaza, alongside the establishment of new communities in Judea and Samaria, strengthens both the pioneers and the political system in Israel. This partnership, they say, provides a solid foundation for ongoing action in the country - ideologically, publicly, and practically.